SVB Leerink Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

