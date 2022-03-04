Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given New CHF 105 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSREY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.