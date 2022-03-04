Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Down 5.9%

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.34. 6,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at about $22,462,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

