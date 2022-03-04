Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $481.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

