Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $562.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,272. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

