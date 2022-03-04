Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after acquiring an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 362.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $19,072,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 507.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 159,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE RHI opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

