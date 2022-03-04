Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.33. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $275.99 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.09.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

