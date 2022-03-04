Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 670 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.