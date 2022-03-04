Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 779 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

