Syncona (LON:SYNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $158.20

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.20 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.15), with a volume of 253006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.40 ($2.29).
Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.74) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.74) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28.
Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.
