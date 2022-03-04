Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Syneos Health stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

