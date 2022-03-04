Syquant Capital Sas Has $120.48 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712,702 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises about 46.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $120,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,197,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

