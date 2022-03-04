Syquant Capital Sas Invests $77,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $178.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.