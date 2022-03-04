Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. SPX FLOW comprises 0.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $85.86. 4,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.