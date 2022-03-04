Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TYOYY opened at $174.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.38. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

About Taiyo Yuden (Get Rating)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.