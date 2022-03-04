Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TYOYY opened at $174.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.38. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49.
