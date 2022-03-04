Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average of $235.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

