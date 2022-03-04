Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Up 395.0% in February

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 395.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTCM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Tautachrome has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Tautachrome Company Profile (Get Rating)
