TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,179,901.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total transaction of C$1,179,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at C$258,192.50.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90.

TC Energy stock opened at C$70.21 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$55.70 and a 52 week high of C$70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.88 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

