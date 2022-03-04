TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Specifically, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGBD. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $751.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in TCG BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

