TD Securities Trims CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price to C$70.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.71.
CCL.B stock opened at C$57.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$56.45 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20.
About CCL Industries (Get Rating)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
