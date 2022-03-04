Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

TDOC opened at $69.17 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

