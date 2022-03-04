Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 42,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,305. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.24.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

