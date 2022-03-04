Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will report $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $343.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.50. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

