Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERIC. DZ Bank lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 366,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,746,448. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

