Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $16.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

