Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,799. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

