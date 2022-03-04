Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.07.

Shares of THC stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

