Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione Sells 5,925 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Cione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

