Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradata by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 212,512 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradata by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 135,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,665 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

