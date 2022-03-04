Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will report sales of $739.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.50 million to $765.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.17 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

