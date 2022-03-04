Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.82

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 1072077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

