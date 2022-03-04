Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Terumo has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

