Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson Sells 2,499 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tonya Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29.

Shares of TXRH opened at $85.29 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

