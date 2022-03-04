TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of TFII opened at $105.87 on Friday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

