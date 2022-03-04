The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on April 27th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7884 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

