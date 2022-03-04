The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $360.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) received a $360.00 target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.82% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.51. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

