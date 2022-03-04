The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €18.10 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.16 ($21.53).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €10.99 ($12.35) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €11.84 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

