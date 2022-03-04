The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price to $52.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,367,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

