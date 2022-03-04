The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Up 95.8% in February

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,830,000 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GT opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,562 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

