The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

