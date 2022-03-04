The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,881 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEEL. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,233,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

