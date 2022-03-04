The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

