The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.30. 142,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $373.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

