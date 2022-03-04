The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

SO opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. Southern has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 40.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 13.0% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

