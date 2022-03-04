The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trade Desk by 229.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 181,725 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 128.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,388.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.