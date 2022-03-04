The Vitec Group’s (VTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($24.29) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.30).
Shares of VTC opened at GBX 1,191.40 ($15.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,320.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,431.36. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 992 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($22.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £551.06 million and a P/E ratio of 35.44.
The Vitec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
