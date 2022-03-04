The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 2,030 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 2,030 ($27.24) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,240 ($30.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEIR stock traded down GBX 141 ($1.89) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,442 ($19.35). 786,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,689. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.50 ($19.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,709.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,707.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.29.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.