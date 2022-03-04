The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,160 to GBX 2,030. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Weir Group traded as low as GBX 1,484 ($19.91) and last traded at GBX 1,519.50 ($20.39), with a volume of 242915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,583 ($21.24).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEIR. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,240 ($30.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,709.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,707.32. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -323.06.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

