TheStreet Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to C+

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $174.14 and a 1 year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.