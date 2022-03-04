TheStreet Lowers Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,952,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 252,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after buying an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.